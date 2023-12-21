Law enforcement groups spread holiday cheer

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Several law enforcement groups spent Wednesday (Dec. 20) spreading holiday cheer to ArkLaTex families.

A Bossier sheriff’s substation was full of deputies and toys as they prepared for their Operation Christmas Wish toy deliveries.

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office substation on Viking Drive in Bossier City was full of deputies and toys Dec. 20, 2023, as they prepared for their Operation Christmas Wish toy deliveries. (Source: Donna Keeya/KSLA News 12)

Lt. Matt Gaydos said the event warmed their hearts.

“They get to see kids that they are at school with every day. They go to their house, they’re able to deliver these gifts, just to see the reactions of these families. It’s very rewarding. I’ve been able to do it for a couple of years now.”

For the project, school resource officers are able to identify children and families who are in need. Sgt. Tina Fruge then steps in as the project coordinator.

“It is very special for the kids because sometimes they only have bad interactions with police, and this is a good interaction with them,” she said.

On the other side of Red River, the Shreveport police union and Louisiana State Troopers Association held “Phill Good Christmas,” which is a shop-with-a-cop style event.

Shreveport police Officer Jamie Phill said he started doing this project years ago, helping give toys to children who probably wouldn’t have a Christmas otherwise. Now, Phill said, this helps show a side of law enforcement that children don’t usually get to see.

“So many other times, they only see us coming inside the home, arresting Mom, arresting Dad or sister or brother,” Phill said. “And this is another side that a lot of people don’t get to see. Us actually showing love to these kids and these families.”

This year is the first time the Louisiana State Trooper Association has partnered with the Shreveport police union for Project Phill Good. Trooper LeAnn Hodges said it is very rewarding to see the children light up and take a toy home.

“To be able to just walk down an aisle and grab something off the shelf and, you know, have the ability to put it in the buggy and take it home with them.”

