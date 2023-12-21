Lake Charles native tours the world with Beyoncè

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Can you imagine using your talents to go on tour with a world-renowned superstar? That became a reality for one Lake Charles native.

Tyler Simien is making his dreams come true as he just wrapped up a world tour with Beyoncé.

He began his career right here in Southwest Louisiana. He attended Barbe High School and started working as a graphic designer and photographer at a very young age, creating business cards and logos for small businesses in the area.

He then attended Tulane University in New Orleans, where he graduated in graphic design and marketing.

Simien shared his work on social media, and over time he gained a following.

“I really felt a calling to work with small businesses. You know, I’ve been big on entrepreneurship, being an entrepreneur myself, so I always wanted to, I would always see things online and wanted to bring that back to the city and figure out how we can really expand our businesses and make them look presentable in the best way possible,” Simien said.

Through posting his work, he caught the attention of Beyoncé's team.

“As I got to college and started doing my own thing, that really became, you know, like I had like couple viral moments here and there, that caught wind of her team and they reached out to me right after college and I got an opportunity to actually move out to Los Angeles and work with them,” Simien said.

Simien is part of the creative team at Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment, where he does graphic design, photography, and videography.

He recently finished up on the Renaissance World Tour, which was the eight-highest-grossing concert tour of all time, and the highest-grossing by a Black artist, according to Billboard.

“So when I joined the tour, I started off doing solely graphic design, which meant like doing the merch design, all the t-shirts, doing the signage, working on like the poster with her on the horse, all the tedious graphic work, but as we went through rehearsals and tour started I was doing photography as well because that was one of my passions,” Simien said.

We also asked him about his experience with the iconic performer.

“It’s very surreal, I’ve never worked with anybody that inspired me to go even harder than I do. You know, seeing somebody so hands-on really pushes you to go and do your best, so it’s been very surreal, very exciting,” Simien said.

