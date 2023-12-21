Getting Answers
LaDOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone

Violators could be cited.
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City(Source: LaDOTD traffic camera)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development is now prohibiting 18-wheelers from driving through the I-20 construction zone in Bossier City.

The ban is meant to help the flow of traffic and prevent accidents. It goes into effect at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. LaDOTD previously encouraged commercial traffic to use I-220 as a detour. Now, those vehicles who don’t follow the new restriction could be issued a citation.

[LATEST UPDATES ON THE I-20 REHAB PROJECT]

Officials say several narrow bridges in the construction zone have proven difficult for 18-wheelers to navigate and resulted in accidents.

Digital signs are established ahead of each I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as ones that direct trucks not to enter I-20.

Drivers can check www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 app to monitor road conditions in real time.

I-20 PROJECT ENTERS PHASE 2>>>

