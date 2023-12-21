LaDOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
Violators could be cited.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development is now prohibiting 18-wheelers from driving through the I-20 construction zone in Bossier City.
The ban is meant to help the flow of traffic and prevent accidents. It goes into effect at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. LaDOTD previously encouraged commercial traffic to use I-220 as a detour. Now, those vehicles who don’t follow the new restriction could be issued a citation.
[LATEST UPDATES ON THE I-20 REHAB PROJECT]
Officials say several narrow bridges in the construction zone have proven difficult for 18-wheelers to navigate and resulted in accidents.
Digital signs are established ahead of each I-220 interchange in Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as ones that direct trucks not to enter I-20.
Drivers can check www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 app to monitor road conditions in real time.
I-20 PROJECT ENTERS PHASE 2>>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.