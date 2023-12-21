Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Louisiana Tech stabbing suspect indicted on four charges, pleads not guilty

Johnson is accused of stabbing four women, one of which was a fatal stab, on the Louisiana...
Johnson is accused of stabbing four women, one of which was a fatal stab, on the Louisiana Tech University campus.(Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Tech University stabbing suspect, Jacoby Johnson, was indicted by a judge on three charges of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree murder, according to Lincoln Parish court documents. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges, reserving his right to trial by jury.

Johnson’s indictment comes after what officials say was a random stabbing attack on Louisiana Tech’s campus on Nov. 13, in which three victims were wounded and one victim killed.

RELATED CONTENT: Ruston community mourns loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of Louisiana Tech stabbings

According to court documents, Lincoln Parish Public Defender Kia Richardson requested a reasonable bond for Johnson due to a supposedly clean record. However, assistant District Attorney Lewis Jones said Johnson was previously convicted of possession of marijuana in March 2023 and requested he be held without bond due to being a threat to the community.

The indictment and bond hearing was conducted over Zoom by third district Judge Thomas W. Rogers, who issued a warrant for probable cause. Johnson continues to be held without bond at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and will face a sanity hearing conducted by doctors Charles Vosburg and Clay Kelly at 9 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Judges Thomas Rogers and Monique Clement removed themselves from the case as one of the victims, Cynthia Woodard, is a retired judge who served under the same districts as Rogers and Clement. Retired Justice Chet D. Traylor is assigned as judge ad hoc, which is a judge appointed for a specific case or period only, because of these conflicts of interest.

Judith Hampton with Hampton Law Firm in Farmerville will represent Johnson through the rest of the trial.

According to court documents, Johnson told investigators his attacks were not planned. Johnson said he had been under stress from school and was walking around when he “snapped.”

After Johnson attacked the four victims outside of the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, he headed to the on-campus cafe with plans to eat and potentially attack more people, according to investigators.

Johnson was arrested just moments after the attack happened.

The university responded by offering condolences to the victims as well as counseling services to students, faculty, and staff. University students also responded by offering letters and condolences as well as hosting a candle-light vigil.

RELATED CONTENT
Louisiana Tech president addresses students following stabbing incident on campus
Louisiana Tech SGA gathering student letters for stabbing victims and families
Tech student who helped stabbing victims: "God had me there at that moment for a reason"
Police detail timeline leading up to Louisiana Tech stabbings

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A large crane stands as evidence of the start of work on a five-year, $361 million...
Work begins on new Jimmie Davis Bridge

Latest News

DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
Officers could be seen cordoning off an area with tape and about nine police units and two...
Shreveport officers involved in tasing death of man at AC Steere Park identified
Traffic backs up on Interstate 20 at Traffic Street in Bossier City
LaDOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Louisiana is one of two states with very...
Flu, COVID, RSV cases at very high levels in Louisiana according to CDC data