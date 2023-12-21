Forecast trending drier over the next few days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Thursday! Not as chilly out there to start the day with wake up temperatures generally in the 40s and low 50s. Clouds continue to stream in from the west and these will be sticking with us throughout much of the day. Despite this, it will still be mild for December with highs generally in the low to mid 60s.

Friday is now trending much drier as it looks like the weather disturbance we had been anticipating will fizzle out before reaching the ArkLaTex. We are still expecting a few light showers at times but nothing widespread or heavy. Clouds will continue to be widespread but with the lack of rain, it actually looks a bit warmer with highs nearing 70 for parts of the region.

Saturday is also trending drier with just a few spotty showers around and highs again in the 60s. Good news for any last minute shopping or traveling!

By Sunday, the next bigger system will start to impact the region and this is the day we are still expecting widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rain will likely start well before sunrise and then continue throughout the entire day. Right now, our severe weather chances appear very low. It will still be mild ahead of the cold front with highs in the mid 60s.

Christmas Day starts off with some lingering clouds and maybe a few showers but things will be improving throughout the day with some afternoon sunshine looking possible. Mild air will stick around with highs again in the mid 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like a slightly cooler and dry pattern with highs mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s on a daily basis.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

