Finances, not crime, steer Dick Clark’s NYE celebration away from New Orleans

Dick Clark’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has used New Orleans as a satellite celebration location since 2017.
FILE - Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif., on ...
FILE - Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2021. Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora usher in 2024 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from New York City’s Times Square on Dec. 31, there will be no celebration from New Orleans.

The “Rockin’ Eve” has used New Orleans as a satellite celebration location since 2017. New Orleans tourism leaders say the party will not return when the ball drops to ring in 2024.

In years past, tourism, city, and state officials, and other groups sought financial subsidies to support the production of performances from the likes of Billy Porter, Big Freedia, Imagine Dragons, Usher, and Sheryl Crow.

The decision to relocate the show this year caused some to speculate that Rockin’ Eve abandoned the Big Easy due to crime concerns.

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry said such concerns are the “sad reality” of New Orleans.

“No one feels safe,” Landry posted, looking ahead to his proposed special legislative session.

Contrary to such speculations, officials say several of the groups, including New Orleans and Company, decided to invest their money elsewhere.

President and CEO Walt Leger says that approximately $500,000, out of the nearly $1.5 million used to fund the production, would have been contributed by New Orleans and Company.

“We made that investment for a number of years and we’re happy to have them but at this point, it’s just something sort of we’re moving in a different direction,” Leger said.

