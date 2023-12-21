Declaration of emergency declined by Mayor Arceneaux

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux will not be declaring a state of emergency for the city.

The Shreveport City Council asked the mayor for the declaration during the previous week in order to help with gun violence, but he did not immediately give an official response on whether he would go through with it.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Arceneaux decided the declaration is not needed.

“I do not believe that a declaration of emergency under the City’s current facts would result in relief from the requirements of the Louisiana Procurement Code,” Arceneaux stated. “We further have not identified any grants or resources that would become available upon a declaration of emergency as requested that are not already available to SPD.”

Below is the mayor’s full statement to the City Council:

Here is what Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor had to say about the mayor’s decision:

“This doesn’t surprise me Mayor Arceneaux that you wouldn’t declare this emergency in spite of the unanimous vote by the council. This council has been proactive in the majority of the decisions made when addressing crime in our city - by providing necessary resources to our first responders.

“As you highlight what instruments are taking place, crime in these areas are still at an all-time high. This speaks to the emergency itself. It also says that our officers who work tirelessly, need more support. I am and will stay fully committed working to curtail crime in our city with our first responders and the community.

“Public Safety of our citizens is the number one priority of government. It is clear, indicative, and factual that combatting crime against gun violence, women, and children is emergent. Our numbers reflect it. Public Health reflects it. It shall remain emergent and eminent for this council because the numbers in these areas have not declined.”

