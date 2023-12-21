Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — A person who shot and killed people in downtown Prague is dead, the Czech interior minister says.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
Jordan Cannon, 17, will be tried as an adult for an alleged armed robbery that happened Oct. 2...
Teen who escaped custody in Baton Rouge, accused of armed robbery in Shreveport to face trial as adult
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway