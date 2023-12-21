CPSO to hold auction for livestock Dec. 26-29
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Need a horse?
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon hold a silent auction for loose livestock impounded by the livestock patrol. Presented at the auction will be a red stud horse, a black mare and two red and white geldings.
The owners of the horses could not be located.
The auction will begin Tuesday, Dec. 26 and end on Friday, Dec. 29. Bids will be accepted in person between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Patrol Office, located at 4910 North Market Street.
For more information, contact Sgt. Gary Bailey at 318-464-7920.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.