Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

CPSO to hold auction for livestock Dec. 26-29

CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.
CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.(CPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Need a horse?

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon hold a silent auction for loose livestock impounded by the livestock patrol. Presented at the auction will be a red stud horse, a black mare and two red and white geldings.

CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.
CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.(CPSO)

The owners of the horses could not be located.

CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.
CPSO's livestock auction begins Tuesday and ends Friday.(CPSO)

The auction will begin Tuesday, Dec. 26 and end on Friday, Dec. 29. Bids will be accepted in person between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Patrol Office, located at 4910 North Market Street.

For more information, contact Sgt. Gary Bailey at 318-464-7920.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

What weather, gas prices to expect for holiday travel
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of...
Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at state park
Shreveport mayor declines state of emergency declaration
Shreveport mayor declines state of emergency declaration