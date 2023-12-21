Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Booker T. Washington and Ruston meet on the basketball court

Lions enter the matchup with a 8-3 record in non-district action
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After falling to Pontchatoula in last season’s semifinals, Ruston (5-7) is under .500 to start the 2023-24 basketball season.

Booker T. Washington enters a new week on the basketball court with an 8-3 overall record, but dropped a decision to Capt. Shreve, on December 19.

The host Lions led, until the second quarter, where Ruston went on a run and controlled the remainder of the contest, offensively.

Ruston defeats Booker T. Washington, 83-74.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

Aeron Burrell signs with LSU during ceremony at Parkway High School
Some Ark-La-Tex athletes sign-off to college
West player catches pass from Northwood High School quarterback Hutson Hearron
The I-20 West All-Stars look to end East's reign in clash of North Louisiana's best
Adam Kirby looks at player during Shreve's game versus Northwood
Captain Shreve Head Football Coach Adam Kirby accepts same position at Magnolia High School in Arkansas
Grambling State interim head coach, John Simon hugs his son after Calvary's state championship
State championships for Calvary Baptist and Ruston provide excitement and emotion on and off the field