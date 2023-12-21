Booker T. Washington and Ruston meet on the basketball court
Lions enter the matchup with a 8-3 record in non-district action
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After falling to Pontchatoula in last season’s semifinals, Ruston (5-7) is under .500 to start the 2023-24 basketball season.
Booker T. Washington enters a new week on the basketball court with an 8-3 overall record, but dropped a decision to Capt. Shreve, on December 19.
The host Lions led, until the second quarter, where Ruston went on a run and controlled the remainder of the contest, offensively.
Ruston defeats Booker T. Washington, 83-74.
