Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities

A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.
A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen and Donna Keeya
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Amazon is hiring to fill some positions at its Shreveport Robotics facility.

“At the current moment, the bulk of the hiring is for their highly specialized Reliability & Maintenance Engineering (RME) team members,” Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson announced on Facebook.

Amazon officials told Caddo commissioners in January that they hope to start hiring for the fulfillment center in fall 2023.

Click here to search for jobs at the Shreveport facility:

And click here to enroll in an 8- to 10-week course to bring your skills level up to what’s required.

Jackson said he also strongly encourages people to look at programs at North Louisiana Technical College to prepare to work.

Below are 10 positions open as of Thursday (Dec. 20) and links to more information about what’s required for each:

  1. Mechatronic apprentice I Job ID: 2519780 (military veterans encouraged to apply)
  2. Control systems lead Job ID: 2521522
  3. Control system engineer manager Job ID: 2521161
  4. Maintenance technician III Job ID: 2521222
  5. Building service manager Job ID: 2519880
  6. Reliability program manager Job ID: 2519879
  7. Maintenance planner/scheduler Job ID: 2519877
  8. Maintenance manager Job ID: 2510942
  9. Area maintenance manager Job ID: 2507226
  10. Maintenance technician II Job ID: 2510512

Amazon will begin hiring more aggressively six weeks prior to opening in mid-2024, according to Jackson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officials say the new facility will be about 87,000 square feet at the Shreve Park Industrial Campus off Louisiana Highway 3132.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louise Calloway
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot
Circle K
Circle K is offering discounts on gas and food in Louisiana
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Missing Princeton children found safe, mother arrested, Amber alert canceled
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Multipack announces its plans to establish a facility in Shreveport.
National beverage manufacturer announces new facility in Shreveport

Latest News

DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
DOTD bans 18-wheelers from I-20 construction zone
Governor John bel Edwards is closing out 2023 with a total of 57 pardons made from October...
Governor Edwards pardons 57 inmates from October through December
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides monthly benefits that help...
SNAP benefits to decrease for 130K La. families in January
Louisiana singing sensation Jovin Webb has officially inked a deal with the legendary Blind...
American Idol contestant, Louisiana native Jovin Webb signs with blues powerhouse Blind Pig Records