Amazon now hiring for some positions at one of its Shreveport facilities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Amazon is hiring to fill some positions at its Shreveport Robotics facility.

“At the current moment, the bulk of the hiring is for their highly specialized Reliability & Maintenance Engineering (RME) team members,” Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson announced on Facebook.

Amazon officials told Caddo commissioners in January that they hope to start hiring for the fulfillment center in fall 2023.

Click here to search for jobs at the Shreveport facility:

And click here to enroll in an 8- to 10-week course to bring your skills level up to what’s required.

Jackson said he also strongly encourages people to look at programs at North Louisiana Technical College to prepare to work.

Below are 10 positions open as of Thursday (Dec. 20) and links to more information about what’s required for each:

Amazon will begin hiring more aggressively six weeks prior to opening in mid-2024, according to Jackson.

Officials say the new facility will be about 87,000 square feet at the Shreve Park Industrial Campus off Louisiana Highway 3132.

