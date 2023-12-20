Getting Answers
What to expect when traveling for 2023 holiday season

A look at AAA’s Holiday Travel Forecast
With Christmas and the New Year approaching, many will be traveling in the coming weeks with the holiday hustle and bustle.
By Michael Barnes and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Christmas and the New Year approaching, many will be traveling in the coming weeks with the holiday hustle and bustle.

On Dec. 20, KSLA reporter Michael Barnes discusses the travel forecast for the 2023 holiday season from AAA. 103.6 million people will be traveling by auto this year, which is a 1.8% increase from 2022 and is the second highest on record.

Luckily, gasoline prices are lower than last year with the current national average being $3.15 per gallon compared to $3.27 in 2022.

This year will be the busiest ever for holiday travel, as 7.51 million will travel by air. The number of people using other types of transportation, such as a bus, train, or cruise, is also expected to surpass 2019′s 3.89 million.

“This year-end forecast mirrors what we’ve been observing throughout 2023,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “More Americans are investing in travel to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

Some of the busiest days of the year will be Dec. 23 and Dec. 28. Dec. 20 will also have increased traffic to a normal Saturday as people return from holiday trips and others are leaving for New Year’s celebrations.

The best times to hit the road in general will be before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

See the full AAA holiday travel forecast at https://magazine.northeast.aaa.com/daily/travel/air-travel/aaa-holiday-travel-forecast/.

