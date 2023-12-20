Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

‘We need more joy’: Principal goes above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to students

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange is helping spread a little holiday cheer to her students ahead of Christmas. (Source: KWTX)
By Ally Kadlubar and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A principal in Texas is helping bring holiday magic to her elementary school students this Christmas.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School Principal Erin Lange has been dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus ahead of the holiday weekend.

“School should be fun,” Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning. I think this is a good time to celebrate and bring smiles to the students.”

Lange surprised Cedar Ridge students as they stepped off the bus to find her dressed in elf attire and on the roof of the school’s entrance this week.

She said she wanted to do something memorable before students leave for Christmas break.

Lange found hiding spots around the school to greet them as they walked to class.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started her daily hiding spots last year to help boost attendance during December while bringing some holiday cheer to her students.

“We need more joy. We get the kids in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season,” she said. “I hide somewhere every morning.”

The principal said it did help attendance last year and increased the holiday spirit seen on campus.

She said students run up to her every morning.

According to Lange, she plans to make this an annual tradition at the school.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

What weather, gas prices to expect for holiday travel
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
Holiday travel forecast for end of 2023
This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of...
Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at state park
The holidays can pose a number of hazards for pets.
Unintentional hazards: How to keep your pets safe from them this holiday season
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan....
Colorado Supreme Court rules that Trump is disqualified from state’s 2024 primary ballot