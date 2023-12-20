Volunteers and more needed as homeless shelters prepare for a cold, wet holiday weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the holidays come the cold winter months. In Northwest Louisiana, shelters are open to house people who are in need.

At The Salvation Army in Shreveport, Development Director Julie Allen said they are preparing their shelter to be able to house more people, especially ahead of what is expected to be a cold and wet holiday weekend.

“Right now, we’re averaging about 50 to 60 individuals in the shelter; and that’s men, women, women with children and veterans,” she said.

As Christmas approaches, Allen said, there is a need for homemade or premade meals. Donations that come in stay in Northwest Louisiana, she added.

“The main need is just for that community support, dropping off hot premade meals, so that way it kind of gives our short staff in the kitchen a break so they can also enjoy the upcoming holiday, too.”

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission, located at 901 McNeil St. in Shreveport, is another place for people who need a place to stay to go. Their shelter currently averages around 115 individuals a night.

“The weather’s getting cold. Anytime we get into 42 degrees and below, we go into inclement weather intakes, which means we do intakes 24 hours a day,” said Larry Otwell, the Rescue Mission’s executive director. “Our normal intakes is 9-2 Monday through Friday.”

He said they stock up around this time every year and have plenty of cots, bedding and wool blankets available for residents.

“We can always take care of you, you know, if we get down in the teens for days or weeks. We’ll just keep taking people in and taking more cots out.”

You can help the Rescue Mission by checking their immediate needs list on their website.

The Salvation Army says what’s pressing now is its need for volunteers.

“I do know whenever we have volunteers who come into our shelter, our residents are very thankful and truly receive a gift,” Allen said.

