Unintentional hazards: How to keep your pets safe from them this holiday season

The holidays can pose a number of hazards for pets.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many people know the holiday season as the most wonderful time of year. But for our furry friends, this joyous time may pose unintentional hazards.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), KSLA was joined live by Dr. Hanna Green, a veterinarian at North Airline Animal Hospital. She talked about:

  • how Christmas trees can be hazardous to pets,
  • what steps people should take to protect presents under the tree,
  • what holiday food items may be poisonous to pets, and,
  • what gifts are suitable for our furry friends.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

