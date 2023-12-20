Texarkana Arkansas School District superintendent set to resign at end of school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The superintendent will leave a large legacy, having impacted the school district in many ways.

On Dec. 20, after two decades, Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler officially announced that she is resigning, effective in June 2024.

Dr. Kesler has over 37 years in education, with 21 of those years being with the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD). She began her tenure with TASD in July 2003 as the principal of Union Elementary. Over the years she has held other crucial roles such as human resource manager and superintendent. She has been a driving force behind the implementation of innovative educational programs, the creation of a positive learning environment, and the strengthening of community partnerships.

“It is going to be a sad day when I leave my office for the last time because I love this place so much,” Dr. Kesler praised the district and campus leadership teams. “Our district and campus leadership teams are second to none, and I can’t wait to see what successes lie ahead for students, staff, and the community.”

“Though my tenure may be coming to a close over the next few months, I will approach each day with the same commitment that I have in the past,” she said. “The expectation that I hold for myself and the staff is that we give our best every day to ensure our students reach their full potential.”

Milestones met under Dr. Kesler’s leadership:

Renovation of Razorback Stadium

Construction of a new middle school campus

Band hall expansion.

Other curb appeal projects

Enhanced safety and security of staff/students

Engagement and built partnerships, resulting in Arkansas High Collegiate Academy which provides high school students an opportunity to earn an Associate’s Degree and high school diploma simultaneously through the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

“Beyond all of the statistics, goals, championships, accomplishments, and awards, there is one thing that makes me most proud, and that is who we are as a district,” remarks Dr. Kesler about her achievements.

The board of education expresses its sincere gratitude for Dr. Kesler’s commitment to students, staff, and community.

“In addition to spearheading several renovation and construction projects, totaling over $40 million, Dr. Kesler increased staff salaries by approximately 28% through raises, bonuses, and retention incentives making TASD more competitive in the field of education,” commented the Board President Jesse Buchanan. “She steered the district successfully through historic challenges to public education.”

Board members acknowledged the mark she’s left on the district, saying her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

“Although we still have room for improvement, the district saw significant gains in test scores this year. Three schools raised their letter grade and some of the other campuses showed significant growth,” Buchanan noted.

The board of directors will initiate discussions with McPherson and Jacobson, LLC to search and identify a future leader who will continue the tradition of excellence established under Dr. Kesler’s leadership.

“The Board is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high standards of education during this process and into the future,” Buchanan stated.

