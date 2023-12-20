Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Staying dry ahead of a very active weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Sunshine is on the way for the afternoon hours as high temperatures rise to the low to mid-60s. We’ll be staying dry throughout the rest of the day as well. Tonight, clear skies are likely until the early morning hours tomorrow, with lows dropping to the upper-30s and low-40s.

Clouds will return on Thursday but the bulk of the day looks dry. Some showers will start pushing in during the evening hours. Despite the decreased sunshine, we’ll see temperatures back in the mid-60s for highs.

Scattered showers and light rain will be with us Friday morning with a decrease in the wet weather expected by afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-60s. A few showers are likely on Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. Sunday won’t turn out the same with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms looking likely through the day. Some of the rain could be a little heavy at times. Temperatures over the weekend will remain mild despite the wet weather with highs in the upper 60s to low-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will begin tapering off in time for Christmas Day on Monday. If any rain sticks around, it will likely wind down sometime during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain high into the 60s. We’ll begin to trend cooler, but also quieter for much of the rest of next week.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Very active weekend
Austin's Wednesday Midday Weather Update
Stormy pattern ahead this weekend
Active pattern ahead as we approach Christmas
Stormy pattern ahead this weekend
Matt's morning weather update
Wet weekend ahead
Warm and wet Christmas weekend ahead