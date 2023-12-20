Staying dry ahead of a very active weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Sunshine is on the way for the afternoon hours as high temperatures rise to the low to mid-60s. We’ll be staying dry throughout the rest of the day as well. Tonight, clear skies are likely until the early morning hours tomorrow, with lows dropping to the upper-30s and low-40s.

Clouds will return on Thursday but the bulk of the day looks dry. Some showers will start pushing in during the evening hours. Despite the decreased sunshine, we’ll see temperatures back in the mid-60s for highs.

Scattered showers and light rain will be with us Friday morning with a decrease in the wet weather expected by afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-60s. A few showers are likely on Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. Sunday won’t turn out the same with widespread rain and embedded thunderstorms looking likely through the day. Some of the rain could be a little heavy at times. Temperatures over the weekend will remain mild despite the wet weather with highs in the upper 60s to low-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Rain will begin tapering off in time for Christmas Day on Monday. If any rain sticks around, it will likely wind down sometime during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain high into the 60s. We’ll begin to trend cooler, but also quieter for much of the rest of next week.

