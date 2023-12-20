Shreveport high school alum receives NFL’s Inspire Change Changemakers Award

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Booker T. Washington High School alum from the class of 1977 has been selected to receive a great honor from the NFL.

Robert Jackson is the recipient of the NFL’s “Inspire Change Changemakers Award.” He was recognized for his High School Senior Voters Registration Program.

The award was chosen by the New Orleans Saints.

The Inspire Change Changemaker Award recognizes an individual in each NFL team market making a difference in their community with their social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit, according to the NFL’s website.

