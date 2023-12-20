Shreveport barber offering free haircuts for 10 kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Most children want gifts for Christmas, but they also want to look good for the holidays!

One Shreveport barber is giving back this holiday season with “Cuts for Kids.” Barber Chrishaun Harris sat down in the KSLA Cafe on Wednesday, Dec. 20 to discuss what inspired him to help families out and how to enter for a free haircut.

