Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Mrs. Louise Calloway, the devoted wife of retired Judge Curtis Calloway. Mrs. Calloway passed away from a tragic accident.

Mrs. Calloway was an exceptional Christian woman, known for her unwavering love, kindness, and generosity. Her passing leaves behind a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration for her family, friends, and the community at large.

As the wife of Judge Calloway, Mrs. Calloway played an instrumental role in supporting her husband’s distinguished career on the bench. Together, they shared a profound commitment to justice and fairness, embodying the values that define our legal system.

Beyond her role as a judge’s wife, Mrs. Calloway taught for over 30 years in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and Southern University Laboratory School. She was also a compassionate and devoted advocate for various charitable causes such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). She actively participated in community initiatives and selflessly devoted her time and resources to helping those in need. Her commitment to philanthropy and her genuine concern for others made a lasting impact on the lives of many.

The loss of Mrs. Calloway is felt not only by her immediate family but also by the legal community, her neighbors, and the wide community she served. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge where she served as the Assistant Superintendent of Sunday School, a member of the Senior Choir, and the Sisterhood. She was the block captain and member of the Concord Estate Homeowners Association, among other organizations.

The families of Judge Curtis Calloway, and the late Mrs. Calloway, sons, Lamar and Shannon, are grateful for the outpouring of support and condolences they have received during this difficult time. They kindly request privacy as they navigate through their grief and mourn the loss of their beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, neighbor, and friend.

In honor of Mrs. Calloway’s memory, the family request donations be made in her name to the Tuskegee Alumni Club of Baton Rouge to continue her legacy of making a positive impact on the lives of others.



