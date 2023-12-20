Getting Answers
Retired judge mourns wife’s death after she was hit, killed in Albertsons parking lot

Louise Calloway
Louise Calloway(Courtesy of family)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A retired judge is mourning the tragic loss of his wife after she was hit and killed by a car in a grocery store parking lot Monday morning.

Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Louise Calloway, 84.

Louise Calloway
Louise Calloway(Courtesy of family)

Calloway was walking in the Albertsons parking lot on College Drive when she tripped and fell on a raised piece of concrete.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not notice Calloway on the ground and ran over her. She died at the scene.

Judge Curtis Calloway issued a statement on the passing of his wife on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Read it below:

