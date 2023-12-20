Read and Rise program tutors students in, around Texarkana for free

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The nonprofits Four States Urban Development Project and We are Washington have teamed up to tutor struggling students.

The Read and Rise program also received a $150,000 grant from the Arkansas Out of State School Network to make initiative possible.

Phillip Jones, who is a tutor for the program, and other volunteers spend time after school helping students with various skills.

“The Read and Rise after-school program is basically filling the gaps for students who may have gaps in education, not reading up to par. We focus on STEM, which is Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics.”

Jones said they assist around 25 area students every day and have room for more.

They also are need more volunteers to help work with students in kindergarten through seventh grade, he added.

“We assess our students just to see where those gaps are in their education and bring in resources to help fill them.”

The program takes place Monday through Friday on the We Are Washington campus. It is open to any student in and around Texarkana and at no charge.

