Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Protesters argue that they can’t afford Caddo’s proposed increase in insurance premiums

Protesters picket outside the Caddo School Board meeting Dec. 19, 2023. At issue is a proposed...
Protesters picket outside the Caddo School Board meeting Dec. 19, 2023. At issue is a proposed increase in health insurance premiums.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “We want them to see that the quality of employees will decrease if people can’t afford to teach or work in Caddo Parish. And so if you’re increasing insurance and you don’t have the benefits to be competitive, people are going to choose to go to other parishes. They won’t be here in Caddo Parish.”

On Tuesday evening, more than two dozen current and former Caddo School District employees protested outside the School Board meeting. They protested against insurance plan changes that potentially would increase the cost of employees’ health insurance.

The protest arose during the School Board’s last meeting of 2023.

“We can’t afford it,” one protester said.

“it’s just something we just can’t really afford at a point when we’re losing teachers and not bringing in new teachers ...”

“A lot of us can’t afford this increase they’re talking about,” one said.

The group, including teachers and retirees, lined up outside the School District office to voice their concerns about the potential changes to their health insurance policies.

“We already know there is a national shortage in every position of public education. So to continue to pile on, ask people to pay more and not be willing to ante up and give them a livable wage, you’re just going to see the end of public education as we know it.”

Said another: “I was just appalled. I looked at how much I get as far as an increase, which isn’t much. And this is really going to put a bind on me.”

The School District says this is the first raise in employees’ insurance plans since 2017. Even so, protesters said they don’t agree with the increase.

“We haven’t had a pay raise in seven years. And when we did get that pay raise, it was because they were ... Now they’re trying to take that pay raise back because the rates are going to go up, the deductible going up.”

Protesters picket outside the Caddo School Board meeting Dec. 19, 2023. At issue is a proposed...
Protesters picket outside the Caddo School Board meeting Dec. 19, 2023. At issue is a proposed increase in health insurance premiums.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

After protesting outside the meeting, the picketers went inside, leading to a packed house at the meeting, and voiced their concerns before School Board members.

“All our money will go to insurance. I will be on public assistance,” one person said.

In a statement from Caddo Parish Schools, the district says that there have been significant changes in healthcare over the past six years and that to maintain a sustainable plan moving forward, employees’ premiums will need to be increased.

One speaker said: “We need to all be together on this. It’s not us against Caddo Parish School Board. This is us voicing our concern to our representatives that we cannot do this, we can’t afford to do this.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

Bobby Jones, 55, a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas, is accused...
Maintenance man at Texarkana apartment complex arrested for alleged sexual assault of tenant
SPAR offering free clinics over winter break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana