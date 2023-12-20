Protesters argue that they can’t afford Caddo’s proposed increase in insurance premiums

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “We want them to see that the quality of employees will decrease if people can’t afford to teach or work in Caddo Parish. And so if you’re increasing insurance and you don’t have the benefits to be competitive, people are going to choose to go to other parishes. They won’t be here in Caddo Parish.”

On Tuesday evening, more than two dozen current and former Caddo School District employees protested outside the School Board meeting. They protested against insurance plan changes that potentially would increase the cost of employees’ health insurance.

The protest arose during the School Board’s last meeting of 2023.

“We can’t afford it,” one protester said.

“it’s just something we just can’t really afford at a point when we’re losing teachers and not bringing in new teachers ...”

“A lot of us can’t afford this increase they’re talking about,” one said.

The group, including teachers and retirees, lined up outside the School District office to voice their concerns about the potential changes to their health insurance policies.

“We already know there is a national shortage in every position of public education. So to continue to pile on, ask people to pay more and not be willing to ante up and give them a livable wage, you’re just going to see the end of public education as we know it.”

Said another: “I was just appalled. I looked at how much I get as far as an increase, which isn’t much. And this is really going to put a bind on me.”

The School District says this is the first raise in employees’ insurance plans since 2017. Even so, protesters said they don’t agree with the increase.

“We haven’t had a pay raise in seven years. And when we did get that pay raise, it was because they were ... Now they’re trying to take that pay raise back because the rates are going to go up, the deductible going up.”

Protesters picket outside the Caddo School Board meeting Dec. 19, 2023. At issue is a proposed increase in health insurance premiums. (Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)

After protesting outside the meeting, the picketers went inside, leading to a packed house at the meeting, and voiced their concerns before School Board members.

“All our money will go to insurance. I will be on public assistance,” one person said.

In a statement from Caddo Parish Schools, the district says that there have been significant changes in healthcare over the past six years and that to maintain a sustainable plan moving forward, employees’ premiums will need to be increased.

One speaker said: “We need to all be together on this. It’s not us against Caddo Parish School Board. This is us voicing our concern to our representatives that we cannot do this, we can’t afford to do this.”

