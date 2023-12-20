People file as candidates for regional, parish, municipal positions up for grabs March 23
Those who qualified unopposed are automatically elected or re-elected
(KSLA) — Qualifying for the March 23 presidential primary election ended last week with filings in each parish by presidential nominees and candidates for the Democratic and Republican state central committees and parish executive committees.
In addition, people qualified as candidates for various regional, parish and municipal positions that also are up for grabs in a few parishes. Following are those candidates.
Those who qualified unopposed (noted in boldface) automatically are elected or re-elected to office, whichever the case may be. And another round of qualifying likely will be held in areas where no candidate filed for office.
BOSSIER/WEBSTER DISTRICT COURT (26th Judicial District)
Division C seat: “Allie” Aiello Stahl, Republican, of Bossier City
BIENVILLE PARISH
Village of Lucky
Mayor: Desmond Venzant, no party affiliation listed
Alderman (3 to be elected): No one filed
Police chief: No one filed
Village of Saline
Mayor: Dorothy Satcher, Democrat
Alderman (3 to be elected): Brandy Branch, Independent; Brenda Matthews, no party affiliation listed; Marvin “Buddy” Parker, no party affiliation listed; Jimmie R. Rogers, Independent; and, Robert “RD” Slayton, no party affiliation listed
Police chief: Sammy Matthews, no party affiliation listed
BOSSIER PARISH
Justice of the peace for Justice of the Peace District 4: No one filed
[RELATED: Bossier Police Juror Jerome Darby won’t run again in 2024; brother to take over seat]
CADDO PARISH
District 6 parish commissioner: Francine “Monro” Brown, Democrat, of Shreveport; and Steffon D. Jones, Democrat, of Shreveport
[RELATED: Steffon Jones, Francine Brown running for Caddo Commissioner of District 6]
District 7 School Board member: Darrin Dixon, Democrat, of Shreveport; and Barbara Smith-Iverson, Democrat, of Shreveport
Town of Greenwood
Mayor: Justin Davis, Republican; and “Brad” Edwardes, Republican
Alderman-at-large (1 to be elected): Gary V. Cook, Independent; Ardinia Birdsong Fredrick, Democrat; and Jodi Larsen, Republican
District 1 alderman: Josephine Birdsong-Robinson, Democrat; and Shannon Clemons, no party affiliation listed
District 2 alderman: Carter L. Bedford, Democrat; Shelby Coon, Independent; and Jerry H. Steele, Republican
District 3 alderman: Dennis “Willie” Adcock, Republican
District 4 alderman: David Cox, Republican; and “Brad” Driggers, Republican
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Village of Clarence
Mayor: Marques Braxton, Democrat; and Leslie Oglesby, Republican
Alderman (3 to be elected): Tamala T Chatman, Democrat; Shanita Grayson, Democrat; Billy Jennings, Democrat; Scheryl Kelsey, Republican; Aretha McWright, Democrat; and Caltren Payton, Democrat
Police chief: Demetric Joseph, Democrat; and James Milstead, Republican
City of Natchitoches
Mayor: James Below Jr., Democrat; Lee Posey, Independent; Ronnie Williams Jr., Democrat; and Gerard Lamar “Jerry” Witman, Democrat
Councilman-at-large (1 to be elected): Harold Bayonne, Independent; Dennie Boyt, Independent; “Greg” Burke, Democrat; and Betty Sawyer Smith, Democrat
District 1 councilman: “Eddie” Harrington, Independent
District 2 councilman: Maria Mangum, Democrat; and Dale Nielsen, Republican
District 3 councilman: Christopher Petite, Democrat; and Carl Sias, Independent
District 4 councilman: Robert Lilly Jr., Democrat; and Rosemary Washington, no party affiliation listed
Village of Powhatan
Mayor: Jamika Neal, no party affiliation listed
Alderman (3 to be elected): Cherry Holden, no party affiliation listed; Ezekiel Ray Jewett Jr., no party affiliation listed; and Pamela Rivers, Democrat
Police chief: No one filed
RED RIVER PARISH
Village of Martin
Mayor: Mary Ann Longino, Republican
Alderman (3 to be elected): Elisa Caster, Republican; Laura Keith, Republican; Kevin Robinette, Republican; Clancy Scarborough, Republican; and Clayton Williams, Republican
Police chief: Brandon Baxley, Republican; Donald “DJ” Jennings, Republican; and Lee Petersen, no party affiliation listed
SABINE PARISH
Village of Florien
Mayor: Eddie L. Jones Jr., no party affiliation listed
Alderman (3 to be elected): Tanagyika “Tanja” Charles, Democrat; Brennan Jones, Republican; Genia Kleven, Democrat; Bradley Marr, no party affiliation listed; and Suzanne Williams, Republican
Police chief: Stuart Anthony, Republican; and Herman R. Love, Democrat
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.