People file as candidates for regional, parish, municipal positions up for grabs March 23

(KSLA) — Qualifying for the March 23 presidential primary election ended last week with filings in each parish by presidential nominees and candidates for the Democratic and Republican state central committees and parish executive committees.

In addition, people qualified as candidates for various regional, parish and municipal positions that also are up for grabs in a few parishes. Following are those candidates.

Those who qualified unopposed (noted in boldface) automatically are elected or re-elected to office, whichever the case may be. And another round of qualifying likely will be held in areas where no candidate filed for office.

BOSSIER/WEBSTER DISTRICT COURT (26th Judicial District)

Division C seat: “Allie” Aiello Stahl, Republican, of Bossier City

BIENVILLE PARISH

Village of Lucky

Mayor: Desmond Venzant, no party affiliation listed

Alderman (3 to be elected): No one filed

Police chief: No one filed

Village of Saline

Mayor: Dorothy Satcher, Democrat

Alderman (3 to be elected): Brandy Branch, Independent; Brenda Matthews, no party affiliation listed; Marvin “Buddy” Parker, no party affiliation listed; Jimmie R. Rogers, Independent; and, Robert “RD” Slayton, no party affiliation listed

Police chief: Sammy Matthews, no party affiliation listed

BOSSIER PARISH

Justice of the peace for Justice of the Peace District 4: No one filed

CADDO PARISH

District 6 parish commissioner: Francine “Monro” Brown, Democrat, of Shreveport; and Steffon D. Jones, Democrat, of Shreveport

District 7 School Board member: Darrin Dixon, Democrat, of Shreveport; and Barbara Smith-Iverson, Democrat, of Shreveport

Town of Greenwood

Mayor: Justin Davis, Republican; and “Brad” Edwardes, Republican

Alderman-at-large (1 to be elected): Gary V. Cook, Independent; Ardinia Birdsong Fredrick, Democrat; and Jodi Larsen, Republican

District 1 alderman: Josephine Birdsong-Robinson, Democrat; and Shannon Clemons, no party affiliation listed

District 2 alderman: Carter L. Bedford, Democrat; Shelby Coon, Independent; and Jerry H. Steele, Republican

District 3 alderman: Dennis “Willie” Adcock, Republican

District 4 alderman: David Cox, Republican; and “Brad” Driggers, Republican

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Village of Clarence

Mayor: Marques Braxton, Democrat; and Leslie Oglesby, Republican

Alderman (3 to be elected): Tamala T Chatman, Democrat; Shanita Grayson, Democrat; Billy Jennings, Democrat; Scheryl Kelsey, Republican; Aretha McWright, Democrat; and Caltren Payton, Democrat

Police chief: Demetric Joseph, Democrat; and James Milstead, Republican

City of Natchitoches

Mayor: James Below Jr., Democrat; Lee Posey, Independent; Ronnie Williams Jr., Democrat; and Gerard Lamar “Jerry” Witman, Democrat

Councilman-at-large (1 to be elected): Harold Bayonne, Independent; Dennie Boyt, Independent; “Greg” Burke, Democrat; and Betty Sawyer Smith, Democrat

District 1 councilman: “Eddie” Harrington, Independent

District 2 councilman: Maria Mangum, Democrat; and Dale Nielsen, Republican

District 3 councilman: Christopher Petite, Democrat; and Carl Sias, Independent

District 4 councilman: Robert Lilly Jr., Democrat; and Rosemary Washington, no party affiliation listed

Village of Powhatan

Mayor: Jamika Neal, no party affiliation listed

Alderman (3 to be elected): Cherry Holden, no party affiliation listed; Ezekiel Ray Jewett Jr., no party affiliation listed; and Pamela Rivers, Democrat

Police chief: No one filed

RED RIVER PARISH

Village of Martin

Mayor: Mary Ann Longino, Republican

Alderman (3 to be elected): Elisa Caster, Republican; Laura Keith, Republican; Kevin Robinette, Republican; Clancy Scarborough, Republican; and Clayton Williams, Republican

Police chief: Brandon Baxley, Republican; Donald “DJ” Jennings, Republican; and Lee Petersen, no party affiliation listed

SABINE PARISH

Village of Florien

Mayor: Eddie L. Jones Jr., no party affiliation listed

Alderman (3 to be elected): Tanagyika “Tanja” Charles, Democrat; Brennan Jones, Republican; Genia Kleven, Democrat; Bradley Marr, no party affiliation listed; and Suzanne Williams, Republican

Police chief: Stuart Anthony, Republican; and Herman R. Love, Democrat

