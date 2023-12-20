Longtime Bossier Parish police juror not seeking reelection in 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A longtime public servant in Bossier City is not seeking reelection.

Jerome Darby, police juror for District 10, announced Wednesday, Dec. 20 that he will not seek another term in 2024. Fellow police jurors have described Darby as a “unique public servant”, an “independent juror”, and “not a politician.”

Darby graduated from LA Tech and works as a forensic social worker in Caddo Parish. He focuses on juveniles facing court action in the parish.

Darby’s brother, Julian, will take over his position after being elected Nov. 14.

“Although I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retreating from serving District 10 and individuals of the parish whenever I can,” Darby said.

Darby has worked in the public service realm for more than 25 years.

“An essential element of democracy I enjoyed on the Bossier Parish Police Jury was finding common ground, listening, engaging, and helping others who have different views than my own,” said Darby. “To this end is something I valued amazingly early on. As public servants and thought leaders, each one of us have a unique role to play in the democratic system by rolling up our sleeves, solving pertinent problems, and having the wherewithal to get things done!”

Julian Darby will be sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.