Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Longtime Bossier Parish police juror not seeking reelection in 2024

Jerome Darby says he won’t serve another term on the Bossier Parish Police Jury
Jerome Darby, who has served on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for many years, announced Dec....
Jerome Darby, who has served on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for many years, announced Dec. 20, 2023 that he will not seek reelection in 2024.(Bossier Parish Police Jury)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A longtime public servant in Bossier City is not seeking reelection.

Jerome Darby, police juror for District 10, announced Wednesday, Dec. 20 that he will not seek another term in 2024. Fellow police jurors have described Darby as a “unique public servant”, an “independent juror”, and “not a politician.”

Darby graduated from LA Tech and works as a forensic social worker in Caddo Parish. He focuses on juveniles facing court action in the parish.

Darby’s brother, Julian, will take over his position after being elected Nov. 14.

“Although I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retreating from serving District 10 and individuals of the parish whenever I can,” Darby said.

Darby has worked in the public service realm for more than 25 years.

“An essential element of democracy I enjoyed on the Bossier Parish Police Jury was finding common ground, listening, engaging, and helping others who have different views than my own,” said Darby. “To this end is something I valued amazingly early on. As public servants and thought leaders, each one of us have a unique role to play in the democratic system by rolling up our sleeves, solving pertinent problems, and having the wherewithal to get things done!”

Julian Darby will be sworn in Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
A 66-year-old woman from Texarkana was killed in a 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana, Texas near...
Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars
Man shot on Illinois Avenue
Man shot while walking on Illinois Avenue
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Political professor shares what could happen next in Caddo sheriff case
Will the Louisiana Supreme Court hear the Caddo sheriff election challenge?
Will the Louisiana Supreme Court hear the Caddo sheriff election challenge?
Analyst looks at what could happen next in Caddo sheriff election challenge
Analyst looks at what could happen next in Caddo sheriff election challenge