Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

HHS encourages Americans to get vaccinated now against respiratory illnesses

By Stetson Miller
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell urged Americans on Tuesday to get prepared for a potential increase in reparatory illness cases.

“We’ve had a couple of bad seasons in a row. We’re not seeing anything this season yet that is alarming or concerning when it comes to what we’ve seen previously. However, they’re out there and people are being impacted by them,” said O’Connell.

The CDC is reporting that respiratory illness activity is increasing across the country but note that the peak for COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases is still yet to come

The agency is also warning healthcare providers about low vaccination rates against those viruses. Experts say vaccinations are the best way to be protected from getting severely sick.

“We continue to see vaccination as the number one way to keep your self protected. And we have a new COVID vaccine that was rolled out in September that we’re strongly encouraging everyone to take advantage of,” said O’Connell.

HHS also recommends ordering free covid tests. Up to eight tests can be ordered at covidtest.gov

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

SPAR offering free clinics over winter break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana
Joaquin teacher turns self in for inappropriate relations with student
Joaquin teacher turns self in for inappropriate relations with student
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?