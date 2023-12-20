THE GOOD STUFF: Broadmoor UP to help veterans celebrate Christmas; you can help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — What started as a surplus of strawberries grew into kindness, caring and connections.

Amy MacDonald lives in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood. She spends her days cooking, rescuing stray animals and loving those who get overlooked. MacDonald saw the needs of those around her and stepped in to fill the gap.

“How do you know if somebody’s going without something and you don’t do something about it if you can do something about it? So it just kind of evolved,” MacDonald said.

From Broadmoor without Borders to the Broadmoor Coop to Broadmoor UP, the name has evolved. MacDonald has taken on everything from delivering meals and medicines to the homebound to her latest project just in time for Christmas.

“The apartments at Evangeline are primarily veterans and it’s a low-income housing, so we’re gonna go and put up a tree. And on the 24th, we’re gonna have a party for them, a Christmas party. All of their presents are going to be under the tree,” MacDonald said.

Broadmoor UP is hosting a special Christmas party for seniors on Dec. 24, 2023. (Broadmoor UP)

Just like any holiday with family, there has to be a big meal.

“I can’t keep it a secret. Copeland’s is going to be providing the food,” MacDonald said.

Caitlynn Traylor, of Copeland’s, said MacDonald’s heart and the goodwill done by Broadmoor UP have made it easy to be involved. And they’ve worked together all year long.

“For this month, it felt right to give back to the community in a big way, like feeding these veterans of our community that otherwise wouldn’t have a big Christmas dinner or they might not have any family to celebrate with,” Traylor said.

MacDonald recognizes there are people of all ages in need every season, but she said the senior citizens have a special place in her heart.

“I know that when they see me or one of my volunteers coming, I know that that’s the high point, like that means everything to them.”

There are Christmas trees up at the Evangeline apartments, each covered with tags detailing the wishes and wants of more than 60 residents. Some are for little items most people would take for granted.

Amy MacDonald (KSLA)

“One of the tags, the only thing that was on it was a spatula, several a spatula. When I would get for $1 at the Dollar Store. I have got like 20,” MacDonald said.

Even though we are just days away from the party, MacDonald said the public still can help.

“Transporting gifts from here to Evangeline, show up and adopt one of them, heck. And it’s short and sweet. It’s two hours, it’s not going to ruin Christmas Eve,” MacDonald said.

Evangeline apartments (KSLA)

It’s just a couple of hours for those helping out; but for these senior citizens, it means the world.

“It’s going to be the best part of their year, and it’s an honor to be a part of that,” MacDonald said.

