Furever Friends: Meet Rusty
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Each week on “Furever Friends,” KSLA features an animal who needs a fur-ever home.
On Tuesday (Dec. 19), KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford, of Bossier City Animal Control. She introduced us to Rusty, a year-old hound mix who is up for adoption.
He is a last-chance dog.
Stanford also talked about how to adopt a pet.
Anyone interested in adopting Rusty should call (318) 741-8499 or visit the animal shelter at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.