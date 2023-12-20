Furever Friends: Meet Rusty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Each week on “Furever Friends,” KSLA features an animal who needs a fur-ever home.

On Tuesday (Dec. 19), KSLA was joined by Susan Stanford, of Bossier City Animal Control. She introduced us to Rusty, a year-old hound mix who is up for adoption.

He is a last-chance dog.

Stanford also talked about how to adopt a pet.

Anyone interested in adopting Rusty should call (318) 741-8499 or visit the animal shelter at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

