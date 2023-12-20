Getting Answers
Doom spending: What it is, who’s doing it and why we do it

(wcax)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A record 200.4 million shoppers turned out between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation, even as inflation and high interest rates have stuck around this year.

More than a quarter of Americans are “doom spending” to cope with stress.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live to talk about what doom spending is and which generation is doing it the most.

He also talked about how doom spending contrasts with traditional saving behavior. And Evans offered some tips to stop spending in this way.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

