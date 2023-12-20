Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Amber Alert issued for three missing Princeton children

Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle
Umar Ali, Ayesha Ali, Zainab Ali Nazia Ali, vehicle(Texas DPS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Texas (KXII) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for three children who police say were abducted by their non-custodial mother in the Collin County town of Princeton.

The three children are in a black 2017 Mercedes 300 with TX tags NBV-5334.

Police identified them as Zainab Ali, 16, female; Umar Ali, 5, male; and Ayesha Ali, 8, female.

Police were called to investigate around 11 a.m. when they received a report that their biological mother, who does not have rights to them due to bond conditions, left home with them.

All three children are suspected to be with Nazia Ali, 37.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.

Media Release - Amber Alert

Posted by Princeton Police Department on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

