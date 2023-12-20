$500K grant to help with I-20 corridor passenger rail service project through East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A major development in East Texas rail transport is in the works. The I-20 corridor passenger rail service is planned to connect the Dallas/Fort Worth area to Atlanta, Georgia.

Tuesday afternoon, the East Texas Council of Governments Rural Transportation Planning Organization held a news conference at the Longview Depot and announced a big step for the project.

The group was awarded $500,000 by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), an award that project advocate and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says will help move the project along.

“But there’s one word synonymous with what this development means, economic development, economic development going forward. This is going to be a game changer for East Texas in the years ahead,” said Stoudt.

The route connects the Dallas/Fort Worth area, through East Texas cities including Mineola, Longview, and Marshall, going all the way to Atlanta, Georgia.

“You and your family need to go to Dallas for the day for shopping, Christmas shopping. And instead of fighting horrific traffic in DFW and I-20 and spots between here and there, you can jump on the rail car in Marshall and be in downtown Dallas in an hour and twenty minutes,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.

The money awarded will be used by the Southern Rail Commission to complete step one of the process. This includes developing a schedule and cost estimate in preparation for the service development plan.

“Step two of the process involves actual completion of the service development plan. And step three is the project development and implementation stage,” added LaFleur.

A stage East Texans are looking forward to.

“I definitely believe this is a game changer for East Texas. This is going to encourage travel and tourism into our area, as well as encourage people to take a look outside of our area. But be able to able to utilize this as a hub.” said Longview resident Marlena Cooper.

A timeline has not been determined. But Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt estimates the project could take about 10 to 15 years to complete.

