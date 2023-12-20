3 arrested for allegedly firing shots that stuck houses, vehicles

Hope, Ark. (KSLA) - Several shots fired incidents were reported in the town of Hope, Arkansas.

On Dec. 16, the Hope Police Department (HPD) received reports of shots fired. No one was injured during the incidents but several houses and vehicles were struck by gunfire. Detectives believe that three of the incidents are related and the fourth is an isolated incident.

After an investigation by detectives, two juveniles and one adult were arrested for alleged involvement in these events.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

