SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The holidays are supposed to be a joyous time, but they can feel like anything but that for somone who is grieving.

This time of year can be very difficult for people who have experienced the death of a loved one, especially in the first year after a death when survivors must learn how to develop new holiday traditions without them.

Dr. Mark Cogburn, director of the student counseling center and professor of clinical psychiatry at LSU Health Shrevepor joined KSLA on Monday (Dec. 18) to give us some tips for coping with grief during the holidays.

He discussed:

• the stages of grief,

• what we should say when someone is grieving during the holidays,

• what people should not say, even if they mean well, and,

• how to let others know that you are struggling with the holidays.

WHAT THE FULL INTERVIEW:

MORE MIND MATTERS:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.