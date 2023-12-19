Texarkana woman killed in wreck involving 3 cars

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Texarkana is dead after a crash involving three cars in Texarkana, Texas.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says the fatal wreck happened Monday, Dec. 18 around 7:20 p.m. As a result of the crash, Linda Reed, 66, was killed.

Police say Reed was driving west on E 9th Street and was trying to cross Stateline Avenue when the crash happened. Two other cars were headed south on Stateline when they collided. All three cars were damaged.

Police say they aren’t sure yet if anyone was speeding or not, but the investigation is ongoing.

