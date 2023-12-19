Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Stormy pattern looms heading closer to Christmas

By Matt Jones
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled pattern is unfolding for the long Christmas weekend with multiple rounds of rain looking likely starting Friday and continuing into early next week. The weather will remain mild as well with many days in the 60s for highs for about the next week.

For this morning, we are starting off colder behind a weak front with wake up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up! Clouds will roll back in throughout the day but there will be sunshine mixed in as well. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll get back into the 60s again by midweek with dry weather expected through Thursday.

The first of several rounds of rain will return on Friday. We’ll stay wet off and on over the weekend and into Christmas next week. Rain totals will average around 2″ for most of the area over that 4 day stretch. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows getting back into the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student
Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

Active pattern ahead
Matt's morning weather update
Active pattern ahead
Dry for now, but rain is back for the Christmas holiday weekend
Active pattern ahead
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Giving the first alert to our next weather maker
Sunny for today with clouds returning tomorrow