Stormy pattern looms heading closer to Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled pattern is unfolding for the long Christmas weekend with multiple rounds of rain looking likely starting Friday and continuing into early next week. The weather will remain mild as well with many days in the 60s for highs for about the next week.

For this morning, we are starting off colder behind a weak front with wake up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up! Clouds will roll back in throughout the day but there will be sunshine mixed in as well. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll get back into the 60s again by midweek with dry weather expected through Thursday.

The first of several rounds of rain will return on Friday. We’ll stay wet off and on over the weekend and into Christmas next week. Rain totals will average around 2″ for most of the area over that 4 day stretch. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows getting back into the 50s.

-Matt Jones

