SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, Dec. 19 is the last day of school for Caddo students ahead of a two-week holiday break.

SPAR is offering two free programs to help keep students entertained! The two clinics are being held for kids in grades third through 12th, with help from the Shreveport Knights.

The first program is a Skills & Drills Basketball Clinic. Check-in starts at 12:20 on Wednesday, Dec. 20, with the clinic wrapping up around 2:30 p.m. Participants will get a free t-shirt while supplies last! Register here.

The second program is a Youth Dance Clinic with the Knight Jewels Dance Team. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 and ends at 3 p.m. Register here.

Both clinics will take place in Valencia Park at 1800 Viking Drive.

