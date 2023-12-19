Some Caddo schools employees, retirees plan to protest over insurance proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some Caddo School District employees and retirees plan to picket outside the School Board meeting Tuesday evening (Dec. 19).

The School Board has a new insurance plan on the meeting agenda. But because of increases in premiums and deductibles, some employees plan to protest outside the district office. Red River United, which represents Caddo school employees, said are asking for a delay in the board’s vote and other insurance plan options.

“We understand that there can be increases in insurance. ... However, how can you minimize the impact on employees?” asked Jordan Thomas, executive vice president of Red River United.

Caddo School District released the following a statement about the insurance proposal:

“The district hasn’t had to increase employee insurance premiums since 2017, which is rare for an organization of our size. There have been significant changes in healthcare costs over the last six years; and to maintain a sustainable plan moving forward, premiums will need to be increased.”

Thomas said the school district used insurance reserves six years ago to offset insurance costs and to fund the 2017 pay raise; however, the financial consequences are resurfacing now.

“That was supposed to be reviewed again in 2019. There is no document, there is nothing provided by the district that says that they adjusted for that in 2019,” Thomas said. “That’s why we’re here in the year 2023, almost 2024, having to make such a large increase.”

Thomas also said insurance increases should not be decided on a whim or frivolously.

“There are many teachers or school employees who work two to three other jobs just to be able to support themselves.”

Some frustration lies with being told this is the best option, Thomas said.

“Ultimately, we have the people in Central Office that are looking at with a larger perspective than we are. But why don’t you ask whenever you’re doing something to us instead of with us?”

