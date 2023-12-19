Getting Answers
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport

Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the Texarkana airport, the Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department reports.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A small plane crashed near the Texarkana airport about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

KSLA News 12 is told by Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department that two people were on board and that both are up and walking around.

Airport authorities have not yet been able to get to the site of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

