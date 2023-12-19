Getting Answers
Political professor shares what could happen next in Caddo sheriff case

Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The decision is still up in the air on whether the Louisiana Supreme Court will hear Henry Whitehorn’s appeal in the ongoing Caddo sheriff case.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal agreed with a lower district court on Dec. 12 that a new election should be held due to irregularities in the runoff election. Whitehorn appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Thursday, Dec. 14.

As it stands now, there will be a new election for Caddo sheriff. The next scheduled election in the state is the Presidential Preference Primary, set for March 23, 2024.

KSLA’s Steven Maxwell sat down with LSUS Political Science Professor Jeffery Sadow on what could happen if voters hit the polls again.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW>>>

Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
