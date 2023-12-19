Getting Answers
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rings in the holidays with photos of Uranus

This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope...
This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet and its rings in new clarity.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) – NASA is ringing in the new year with images of Uranus from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new images show details of the icy giant and fresh views of Uranus’ rings – including the extremely faint one closest to the planet.

According to NASA, the image expands on a two-color version that was released earlier this year, adding additional wavelength coverage for a more detailed look.

The new images reveal moons, storms and a seasonal north polar cloud cap.

The polar cap appears more prominent when the planet’s pole begins to point toward the sun, according to NASA.

Uranus reaches its next solstice in 2028, and NASA says astronomers are eager to watch any possible changes.

