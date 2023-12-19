Moms on a Mission collecting toys, clothing for children who have lost a mother to gun violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Moms on a Mission is always on a mission.

But this December, the nonprofit is collecting new, unwrapped toys and clothing for children who have lost a mother to gun violence.

And there is still plenty of time for you to help those who have been tragically affected.

Martha Tyler, CEO of Moms on a Mission, joined KSLA on Monday (Dec. 18) to tell us more about how we can help.

We asked:

• This toy drive is very specific, tell us about the need right now.

• You made it easy for us because you have a detailed list telling us what some of those babies are in need of.

• Where can people donate?

• What is the cutoff?

• You have been such a huge beacon of hope in our community, caring for those who have been impacted by gun violence and those left behind. Are there any other ways besides donating toys and clothes that you all could use at this time?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

