SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Officials say a man was walking on Illinois Avenue when someone started shooting at him. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

