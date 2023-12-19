Getting Answers
Maintenance man at Texarkana apartment complex arrested for alleged sexual assault of tenant

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A maintenance man who works at an apartment complex in Texarkana is facing charges after reportedly sexually assaulting a resident on the property.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Dec. 7, Bobby Jones, 55, was arrested for sexual assault. He allegedly went to the victim’s apartment to do some repairs in late November. The victim claims once inside, he started asking her for sex. She says she refused repeatedly, and that’s when he forced himself on her.

Bobby Jones, 55, a maintenance worker at an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas, is accused of sexually assaulting a tenant.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued, and he turned himself in a few days later, police say. He was released from jail the same day after posting bond.

Police say they’re concerned there may be other victims they don’t know about yet. If you have any information about possible other victims, call Detective Cliff Harris at 903-798-3226.

