Lepanto man finds 4.87-carat diamond at state park

This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of...
This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. But he didn’t know it until recently.(Arkansas State Parks)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This past spring, a Lepanto man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

“We were picking up everything thinking it was a diamond,” he said.

Evans put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day, according to a Tuesday news release.

After returning to Lepanto, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, he heard back.

That little piece of glass turned out to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when a Maumelle man found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

For those thinking of visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park, Evans has some advice: “Come and search, because there’s a chance. They’re out there.”

