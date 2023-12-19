Keithville sisters earn master’s degrees from LSUS on same day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two sisters from Keithville achieved something quite amazing recently... they both graduated from LSUS with master’s degrees on the same day.

Natalia Muller, who is three years older than her sister, Camila, earned her bachelor’s degree in forensic sciences from LSUS in 2017. Camila earned that same degree in 2019, the university says.

Then, Natalia headed back to school to get a bachelor’s in history before finishing her master's of liberal arts in history. Meanwhile, Camila was busy finishing her master's in field and organismal biology.

But on Friday, Dec. 15, the sisters both walked the stage at graduation.

“It kind of just happened – it wasn’t anything that we planned,” Camila said. “It means the world to me to graduate together.

“We’ve always been best friends with each other through thick and thin. To be side by side with my sister, both of us with master's degrees, it’s a blessing.”

Natalia says she first became interested in history around age 10 when she learned about a Civil War soldier named Edwin Francis Jemison. His portrait as a 16-year-old soldier in uniform is one of the most recognized of the war because of how young Jemison looks. LSUS says he was from Monroe and served in the 2nd Louisiana Infantry Regiment as one of the war’s first volunteers; he died in battle a year later.

Jemison’s story would later become the subject of Natalia’s master's thesis. She looked into how he died and his family history.

“It’s a story of extreme tragedy, and Edwin’s face symbolizes a lost generation in a country that paid the price of war. I figured out that my passion was history, and history is a calling for me. I’ve always loved the various backstories and the history of a certain place and a certain time,” Natalia said.

Meanwhile, Camila’s thesis focused on an invasive species of tree called the Chinese tallow. Her thesis examined whether the tree’s leaves had insecticidal properties; she used caterpillars to test the theory. However, the caterpillars were unexpectedly dying before she could properly study the effects of the tree’s leaves; this delayed the completion of the project, the university says. Apparently, the tree’s leaves do in fact have insecticidal properties and certain chemicals in them can be used for a more natural insecticide.

“We had a mass at Christ the King, a Thanksgiving Mass, thanking God for helping us through all these trials,” said Camila of the church that’s around the corner from their alma mater, Byrd High School. “We thank God for helping us through all these trials.”

Camila and Natalia both offer their thanks to their major professors: Dr. Beverly Burden (biology) and Dr. Gary Joiner (history). The sisters says they’d like to stay in the Shreveport area to start their careers, but they’ll ultimately go wherever their careers take them.

“I still want to work in a lab at some time in the future, but as I was working as a graduate assistant, I fell in love with the students and the joy that teaching biology gives me,” Camila said. “I want to be a college professor and pursue a [doctorate] degree at some time in the future.”

Natalia says she’d like to work as the curator of a museum or in the history department of a college campus.

