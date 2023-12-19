Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press and FATIMA HUSSEIN
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS said Tuesday it is going to waive penalty fees for people who failed to pay back taxes that total less than $100,000 per year for tax years 2020 and 2021.

Nearly 5 million people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations — most making under $400,000 per year — will be eligible for the relief starting this week, which totals about $1 billion, the agency said.

The IRS temporarily suspended mailing automated reminders to pay overdue tax bills during the pandemic, beginning in February 2022, and agency leadership says the pause in automated reminders is a reason behind the decision to forgive the failure-to-pay penalties.

“Due to the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, these reminders would have normally been issued as a follow up after the initial notice,” the IRS said in a statement.

“Although these reminder notices were suspended, the failure-to-pay penalty continues to accrue for taxpayers who did not fully pay their bills in response to the initial balance due notice.”

While the IRS plans to resume sending out normal collection notices, the Tuesday announcement is meant as one-time relief based on the unprecedented interruption caused by the pandemic, IRS officials said.

“It was an extraordinary time and the IRS had to take extraordinary steps,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters. He said the change will be automatic for many taxpayers and will not require additional action.

Taxpayers are eligible for automatic relief if they filed a Form 1040, 1041, 1120 series or Form 990-T tax return for years 2020 or 2021, owe less than $100,000 per year in back taxes, and received an initial balance-due notice between Feb. 5, 2022 and Dec. 7, 2023.

If people paid the failure-to-pay penalty, they will get a refund, Werfel said on a call with reporters. “People need to know the IRS is on their side,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Sarah Elizabeth Ramon, 28
Joaquin teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relations with student
A small single engine plane crashed near the Texarkana Regional Airport on Dec. 18, 2023. Two...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

SPAR offering free clinics over winter break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana
Police investigating deadly 3-vehicle crash in Texarkana
Joaquin teacher turns self in for inappropriate relations with student
Joaquin teacher turns self in for inappropriate relations with student
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?