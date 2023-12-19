Group bolstered in its efforts to get Lake Street railroad crossing reopened

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “So it makes no sense that one business gets that benefit and have the street closed and all the other businesses suffer as a result,” Lake Street bar owner Fred Ellis Sr. said.

Back in 2015, the railroad crossing on Lake Street was closed due to noise complaints from a nearby hotel.

“It basically creates a one-way street, you know, people can’t get in our get out a lot of traffic on the streets connecting the riverboats, can’t get up this way.”

Now a group of business owners in downtown Shreveport, including owners of Sci-Port Discovery Center and the Red River Revel, are pushing for the railroad crossing to be reopened.

“We want to attract people to come to Shreveport. And when we attract people to come here, we want to make it easy for them to get here, visit and go out and have a good experience to go and tell someone else about.

The group argues that the closed railroad crossing makes it difficult to attract traffic and grow businesses on Lake Street.

Organizers say the total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $2 million to implement new safety measures at the crossing.

“We will create a quiet zone so they will be able to go through without blowing their horns.

Along with the new safety measures, the group is asking for the crossing to be listed as a quiet zone so guests at the Holiday Inn won’t be disturbed when trains pass through.

“It’s time to make a serious investment in downtown Shreveport. This is what this is about, saying open Lake Street, which is a major street right adjacent to I-20 right here connecting several businesses.”

The group said on Thursday the city’s capital improvements committee unanimously agreed to support efforts to reopen Lake Street.

“I felt very good for the first time in a long time. You know that we’re being heard, that someone is deciding to realize that the city and business owners need to be partners.”

There’s no exact timeline on whether Lake Street will be reopened. Although the capital improvements committee agrees with the petition, it still has to get approval from the city before construction could begin.

Next, the group plans to present their petition to Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the City Council.

“It cuts that artery off right from Clyde Fant (Memorial) Parkway and it hinders all the businesses on this street.”

A Shreveport councilman is introducing an ordinance in hopes of getting the Lake Street crossing arm project to move forward.

