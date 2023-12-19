Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Dry for now, but rain is back for the Christmas holiday weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled pattern is unfolding for the long Christmas weekend with multiple rounds of rain looking likely starting Friday and continuing into early next week. The weather will remain mild as well with many days in the 60s for highs for about the next week.

For the rest of tonight we’ll see clear and cold conditions. Temperatures will drop back into the low 30s for most of the area with a frost and freeze expected.

Clouds will roll back in on Tuesday but there will be sunshine mixed in as well. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll get back into the 60s again by midweek with dry weather expected through Thursday.

The first of several rounds of rain will return on Friday. We’ll stay wet off and on over the weekend and into Christmas next week. Rain totals will average around 2″ for most of the area over that 4 day stretch. Temperatures will be mild despite the rain with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows getting back into the 50s.

Have a good night!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
Cooking accident causes fire at Orleans Square Apartments
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after SUV tips over while doing donuts at Colorado Springs shopping center
BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing

Latest News

Active pattern ahead
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Giving the first alert to our next weather maker
Sunny for today with clouds returning tomorrow
Giving the first alert to our next weather maker
CJ's Monday afternoon weather update
Damage on Burcale Road
GALLERY: Coastal storm, tornado leave damage in Horry County