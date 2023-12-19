Create a 2024 vision board at ‘Picture Your Dreams’
Published: Dec. 19, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The new year is just a couple of weeks away and a self-coach wants to help you “Picture Your Dreams.”
Amy Young is hosting a vision board event for the second year in a row. Attendees will enjoy lunch and create a board of their visions and goals for 2024.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Cordaro’s Event Center. The fee is $25 for those 14-20 and $40 for those 21 and older. Click here to register.
