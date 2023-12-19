Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport
Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student
Investigation underway after Joaquin teacher accused of inappropriate relations with student
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him

Latest News

SPAR offering free clinics over winter break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
SPAR hosting free basketball, dance clinics over holiday break
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
Will La. Supreme Court hear Caddo sheriff case?
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement