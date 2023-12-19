Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa’s Toy Drive
Coats for Kids

Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don’t dawdle for much longer because the devices won’t be available to buy in the U.S. later this week if the White House doesn’t intervene in an international patent dispute.

Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online U.S. customers beginning Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday. The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple’s watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.

The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on Oct. 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the U.S. through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.

If the ITC’s sales ban isn’t overturned, Apple pledged to “take all measures” to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible.

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen feature aren’t affected by the ITC order.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Dec. 17,...
Victim of possible hit-and-run found dead
Shreveport businessman accused of pointing gun at someone’s face and threatening him
Cooking accident causes fire at Orleans Square Apartments
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after SUV tips over while doing donuts at Colorado Springs shopping center
BOOKED: Terence Felix Jr. and Johnathan Crenshaw one count of second-degree murder [Source:...
2 men found guilty of 2019 Knight’s Inn killing

Latest News

Nonprofit giving out free Christmas meal boxes
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Joaquin teacher resigns; investigation underway
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
Shreveport nonprofit serving Christmas meal boxes to community
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk
Two people were on board when a small plane crashed about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2023, near the...
Small plane crashes near Texarkana airport